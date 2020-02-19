Tennessee House group advances ‘fake news’ resolution

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — A small group of Tennessee lawmakers has advanced a proposal for a non-binding resolution stating that the state recognizes CNN and The Washington Post as “fake news.”

Republican Rep. Micah Van Huss said Tuesday that he wants to condemn the news organizations for their coverage of President Donald Trump and his supporters.

Four Republican on a House subcommittee supported the measure, while one Democratic member opposed. Two Republicans declined to vote on the proposal.

It now goes to the full House Judiciary panel for consideration.

All seven subcommittee members are up for reelection later this year.