Tennessee lawmakers advance bill to prevent ‘lunch shaming’ students

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Schools would be banned from “lunch shaming” students unable to afford school meals, under a bill that has been narrowly advanced by a Tennessee House panel.

The proposal (SB1593 & HB1589) would ban schools from requiring students with lunch debt to do chores, miss school activities, graduations or other activities that would publicly identify them as being unable to pay for a meal.

Schools would also have to help parents and guardians obtain free or reduced-price meals for their students and offer to find any other available assistance.

The measure passed the House Education Committee on a 13-10 vote Wednesday. It must still pass the fully House and Senate.