NASHVILLE, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Tennessee lawmakers are working to expand the Tennessee endangered persons alert program in memory of Holly Bobo.

The 20-year-old nursing student was kidnapped from her Henderson County home in 2011. Her remains were found three years later.

The Holly Bobo Act was filed Tuesday in Nashville. If passed, it would allow the TBI to issue endangered persons alerts for someone younger than 21 years old. The cut off age currently is 18.