Tennessee senator wants diapers, wipes to be exempt from sales tax

Under SB 1905, no tax would be imposed on the sale of diapers and wipes meant for infants and children.

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Legislation filed in the Tennessee General Assembly on Tuesday would eliminate the sales tax on diapers and wipes.

SB 1905 was filed by Tennessee State Senator Katrina Robinson (D-Memphis). Under the bill, no tax would be imposed on the sale or use of diapers and wipes designed to be used by infants and children.

The bill, if passed in both houses, would go into effect on July 1, 2020.

This is the second bill submitted this session seeking tax relief on certain products. Last week, Senator Sara Kyle (D-Memphis) filed a bill calling for some feminine hygiene products to be exempt from sales tax during the state’s annual sales tax holiday.

Under SB 1724 sponsored by Sen. Sara Kyle (D-Memphis), items such as tampons, pads, liners and douches would be exempt from sales tax during the sales tax holiday which runs from the first Friday of August until the following Sunday.

