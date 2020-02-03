TN Gov. Bill Lee delivers second annual State of the State address before lawmakers

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Monday, the 50th governor of Tennessee gave his 2nd State of the State address. Governor Bill Lee told state lawmakers how he wants to spend a budget totaling almost $4 billion, and he is feeling pretty good about the state of the state.

“The state of our state is healthy and strong. So, let’s work together to keep it that way,” said Lee. Lee made very clear he has three priorities going into his second year as governor and they’re the same as in year one: education, criminal justice reform, and healthcare. The only difference, more money for all of them than in 2019.

He told the General Assembly he’s proud of Tennessee’s first-ever designation as number 1 fiscally managed state in the country as well as a strong year for new jobs with 108 project commitments meaning 16,500 jobs including the expansion of global companies like Amazon and Mitsubishi.

Next Lee talked education and the growing pains of the controversial Tennessee Education Savings Account, also known as school vouchers.

“Disruption is hard and sometimes controversial,” said Lee.

He went on to say he’s proud of the initiative and looks towards its success as he works to increase minimum teacher pay to $40,000. Increases already given to correctional officers under Lee’s criminal justice reform initiatives highlighted his efforts in change.

This year Lee intends to add a $6.5 million to the Healthcare Safety Net for Tennesseans without health insurance, doubling the state’s contribution from last year the highest since the program began in 2005.

