TN Gov. Lee changes course on offering 12 weeks of paid family leave

Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee delivers his State of the State Address, Monday, Feb. 3, 2020, in Nashville, Tenn. (AP Photo/Mark Humphrey)

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee is backpedaling on a promise to offer up to 12 weeks of annual paid family leave for state workers through an executive order.

Instead, the Republican said Wednesday that he will pursue the idea through legislation in a skeptical GOP-dominated Statehouse.

Lee originally announced the executive order in early January, saying that it would apply to approximately 38,000 full-time executive branch employees who had at least a year of service.

However, lawmakers have remained tepid toward Lee’s executive order despite support from family advocates.