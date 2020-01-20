TN lawmaker proposes two-month sales tax holiday on groceries in 2020

Shoppers check out at Naifeh’s Grocery in Munford, Tenn., Thursday, Jan. 14, 2016. (AP Photo/Karen Pulfer Focht)

The Food Tax Holiday Act would exempt sales taxes on food and food ingredients in the months of June and July of this year.

A Tennessee lawmaker has introduced a bill to eliminate sales tax on food for two months later this year.

Rep. Patsy Hazelwood of Signal Mountain introduced HB1697 last week.

No action has been taken on the bill at this time.

Tennessee does have an annual sales tax holiday before school starts. During that weekend, there’s no sales tax on most clothing, school supplies, and computers. It’s set for July 24-26 in 2020.

Another lawmaker has introduced a bill exempting feminine products from sales tax during that same weekend.