TN state lawmakers consider bill making Bible official state book; similar bill failed in 2016

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Tennessee state lawmakers are once again considering a proposal to make the Holy Bible the official state book.

Rep. Jerry Sexton (R-Bean Station) filed HB2778, which is essentially the same as a 2016 bill he pushed, which ultimately failed. A state Senate version of the current House bill is sponsored by Sen. Mark Pody (R-Lebanon).

The 2016 bill was vetoed by then Governor Haslam, who cited legal concerns. At the time, Tennessee’s Attorney General argued it would have violated both state and federal constitutions.