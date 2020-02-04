Two Mid-South teens among winners at 12th Annual Youth Waterfowl Hunt

Youth from all corners of the state set out in the pre-dawn hours to 19 duck blinds across northwest Tennessee. Landowners and blind captains volunteered their property and time to make the experience possible. / Credit: Tennessee Wildlife Federation

(TN WILDLIFE FEDERATION NEWS RELEASE) – Last weekend in duck blinds across northwest Tennessee, 115 teens had the opportunity to experience world-class duck hunting—many for the first time—at the 12th Annual Davis P. Rice Memorial Youth Waterfowl Hunt.

The weekend remembers Davis Rice through his favorite pastime and fosters an appreciation for wildlife conservation. Rice tragically passed away in 2007.

This year for the first time, Tennessee Wildlife Federation opened the hunt to the public. The weekend is geared toward middle and high school students who have never duck hunted before.

“Just over a year ago, we launched our Hunting and Fishing Academy which provides first-time hunters and anglers hands-on instruction in the art of being an outdoorsman,” said Taylor Martin, Hunting and Fishing Academy program manager. “With that infrastructure in place, we were able to make this year’s event open to the public, which is no small feat considering it’s the largest hunt of its kind in the Southeast.”

Turkey and small game hunting experiences are available this spring through Hunting and Fishing Academy. First-time and novice hunters, both youth and adults, can begin to learn more by visiting tnwf.org/interest.

The weekend kicked off with a Friday-evening banquet in Dyersburg that included a performance by magician and entertainer Terry Hedges, a hunting 101 course, silent auction provided by Delta Waterfowl, a firearm give away organized by Ducks Unlimited and the awarding of several scholarships.

Luke Nielson of Spring Hill, Tenn. was drawn to receive a lifetime sporting license, which has a face value of nearly $2,000 and allows him to hunt and fish for the rest of his life. Nielson is a member of the Grace Christian Academy Shooting Team.

Bartlett Trap Team athlete James McKinney of Lakeland, Tenn. received a $250 college scholarship from Final Flight Outfitters.

received a $250 college scholarship from Final Flight Outfitters. Delta Waterfowl’s $250 college scholarship was awarded to, Connor Webb a Cumberland County Youth Shooting Team member in Crossville, Tenn.

a Cumberland County Youth Shooting Team member in Tennessee Wildlife Federation gave a $500 college scholarship to Travis Martin of Manchester, Tenn .

. Ducks Unlimited gave three firearms to support the Davis P. Rice Memorial Youth Waterfowl Hunt. Tim Tower of Cookeville, Tenn. won a Tristar Viper Max 12-gauge shotgun. Chris Helton of Morrison, Tenn. won a Winchester Super X4 12-gauge shotgun. Logan Jones of Collierville, Tenn. won a Mossberg 930 12-gauge shotgun.

Tyler McNeil (left) of Fairview, Tenn. took home a Delta Waterfowl $250 scholarship. Presented by Bubba Humphreys (right) of Delta Waterfowl / Credit: Tennessee Wildlife Federation

Bubba Humphreys (right) of Delta Waterfowl poses with Connor Webb (left) of Crossville, Tenn who won a Delta Waterfowl $250 scholarship. / Credit: Tennessee Wildlife Federation

James McKinney (center) of Lakeland, Tenn. won a $250 scholarship from Final Flight Outfitters. The scholarship was presented by the retailer’s Devin Cranford (left) and Seth Dortch (right). / Credit: Tennessee Wildlife Federation

A lifetime sportsman’s license can cost up to $2,000. Luke Neilson (left) of Spring Hill, Tenn. was drawn to receive one for free from Tennessee Wildlife Federation. It was presented by the Federation’s J.W. Worthen (right). / Credit: Tennessee Wildlife Federation

Logan Jones (right) of Collierville, Tenn. was drawn to win a Mossberg 930 shotgun, donated by Ducks Unlimited. It was presented by Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s J.W. Worthen (left). / Credit: Tennessee Wildlife Federation

Each year, the $500 Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s Davis P. Rice Memorial scholarship is given to one participating youth. This year, J.W. Worthen (right) presented it to Travis Martin (left) of Manchester, Tenn. / Credit: Tennessee Wildlife Federation

Tim Tower (right) and his son Hunter Tower (center) of Cookeville, Tenn. won Ducks Unlimited’s drawing for one of three shotguns. Tennessee Wildlife Federation’s director of programs, J.W. Worthen (left) presented them with a Tristar Viper Max 12-gauge shotgun. / Credit: Tennessee Wildlife Federation

Chris Helton of Morrison, Tenn. won a Winchester Super X4 12-gauge shotgun. / Credit: Tennessee Wildlife Federation

Mayor John Holden (left) and Tom Rice (right) pose with the Federation’s J.W. Worthen (middle) after being presented with shadowboxes signed by all of the youth participants. / Credit: Tennessee Wildlife Federation

More than 100 youth learn the basics of duck hunting from avid waterfowl hunter and Federation Hunt Master Matt Brinks (left). / Credit: Tennessee Wildlife Federation

More than 100 youth from across the state flocked to Dyersburg, Tenn. for the 12th Annual Davis P. Rice Memorial Youth Waterfowl Hunt. For many, it was their first time duck hunting. / Credit: Tennessee Wildlife Federation

The hunt on Saturday got underway in foggy, 40-degree weather before dawn. Experienced hunters and volunteers employed boats, ATVs and waders to guide the novice youth hunters to 19 duck blinds across northwest Tennessee. More than 150 ducks were harvested with some youth reaching their allowable limit.

The weekend was made possible through the generous sponsorship of Wetland and Stream Restoration Services, Delta Waterfowl, Final Flight Outfitters, Ducks Unlimited, Academy Sports + Outdoors, Tim Grounds Championship Calls, YETI, Tennessee Wildlife Resources Agency and the City of Dyersburg.

“Hunters and anglers are the main source of funding for wildlife conservation in Tennessee,” said J.W. Worthen, director of programs for the Federation. “The Federation’s work to foster young sportsmen and women is vital to securing the future of our state’s wildlife and the Davis P. Rice Memorial Youth Waterfowl Hunt is one of the ways we do that.”

Those interested in learning the art of hunting beyond duck hunting, including deer, turkey, dove, squirrel and more, are encouraged to complete the form at tnwf.org/interest.

About Tennessee Wildlife Federation

Tennessee Wildlife Federation leads the conservation, sound management and wise use of Tennessee’s great outdoors. Since 1946, the Federation has spearheaded the development of the state’s wildlife policy, advanced landmark legislation on air and water quality and other conservation initiatives, helped restore numerous species, and introduced thousands of kids to the great outdoors. To learn more, visit tnwf.org.