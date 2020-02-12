Two-month food tax holiday may be coming to Tennessee

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Tennessee already has a back-to-school no tax holiday, and Volunteers might be getting a 2-month break from food taxes too.

A recent bill introduced at the Tennessee state capitol calls for a break on sales tax on food in July and August. Lawmakers are looking for a way to give surplus funding back to the taxpayers.

Experts say the food tax holiday could cost the state $100 million annually.

Governor Bill Lee has said in the past that he has reservations about the idea. The bill will be discussed Wednesday by the house subcommittee on finance.

