Under amendment to ‘anti-lunch shaming bill,’ schools could deny graduation for some students with lunch debt

MEMPHIS, Tenn., (localmemphis.com) – Eastern Tennessee state representative John Ragan doesn’t want students to go hungry, but he said that doesn’t mean a parent should forget about paying for their child’s meal. In his amendment in the Tennessee Anti-Lunch Shaming Act, he wants to hold parents and students accountable for not paying what they owe.

“If a parent refuses they are neglectful in their duties to feed their child,” Ragan said.

So, if the parents don’t pay, the school can enforce consequences to make sure the debt is relieved. This could mean the Department of Children’s Services could be called to investigate why the family is not paying for their child’s food.

“If the parent is not going to pay for their kids school lunch. then the school has the option of referring that parent child services,” Ragan said.

Other consequences at the school’s discretion could include no graduation, diploma, or participation in activities. Ragan said if the student is 18-years-old and has a job, the school can also request that the student pays for what they owe.

“In my amendment I also specify that a child who has an out of school job can be asked by the school to pay for their own lunch,” Ragan said.

Willie Polk, grandmother and former teacher, said this amendment does not help the student or the parent.

“Children should be able to eat,” Polk said. “They say if you eat and have a full stomach then you learn more.”

She said some parents don’t qualify for free and reduced lunches and need help with paying for their student’s school lunch. Polk said it’s not fair that a student, even at 18, should have to worry about receiving a meal that day.

“Kids shouldn’t have to worry about what they need to do,” Polk said. “They are still children that are 18, they’re still in school. What they need to worry about is learning, not where they are going to get their next meal from or how they’re going to pay for it.”

Ragan’s amendment passed, but the bill still has to be passed to be put into law.