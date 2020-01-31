Will Tennessee be the last at the table on marijuana legislation?

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – There is more public support for marijuana law reform than ever before with new polls showing more than half the country is in favor of legalizing marijuana. Now a bill legalizing the sale of cannabis in Tennessee is being proposed by a state senator.

“The bottom line is this is going to create jobs,” said State Sen. Raumesh Akbari (D). “Hopefully also reduce the dependency on opioids.”

Senator Akbari has introduced a bill that would allow the sale of marijuana sales of less than one-half ounce to consumers aged 21 and up. It comes with a 12% sales tax. The money would go towards improving education and infrastructure in the state.

“West Memphis, Arkansas, they’re right across the river from us and they have medicinal marijuana,” said Akbari. “So this would put people to work. You have dispensaries, you have those that will grow it.”

Staunchly against legal sale of marijuana is the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation.

TBI Director David Rausch says he “opposes any legislative effort that would put our state in conflict with current federal law.”

Yet, retired SCSO Captain Bennie Cobb says Memphians are lighting up regardless.

“The states are realizing that people are using it anyway,” commented Cobb. “You may as well try to regulate it.”

As of now those who do use the drug, can face punishment behind bars.

“If you look at the folks that are incarcerated for either selling or consuming a product that is legal in so many states across the country, it’s kind of ridiculous,” said Akbari.

Akbari is advocating for a marijuana bill that’ll spark “yes” votes among her peers.

“We’re currently trying to build a coalition. I don’t know that this will be the bill that goes through, but it’s starting a great conversation and I do know that it’s been a work in progress for several years.”

Tennessee is one of 17 states with no marijuana legalization, compared to 33 where the drug is available.