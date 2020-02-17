﻿Mississippi Task Force One helping with flood relief efforts in Jackson, MS

DESOTO COUNTY, Miss., (localmemphis.com) – It’s an all hands on deck effort to help with flood relief efforts in Jackson, MS so agencies from every corner of the state are stepping up.

Mississippi Task Force One, which is based in northern Mississippi, is helping with swift water and flood rescue.

Mississippi Governor Tate Reeves said on Sunday the flooding does not look like it’s coming to an end just yet.

“MEMA, MDOT, our state and local law enforcement and other state agencies have been working day and night,” Reeves said.

This is some of the worst flooding Jackson has seen in decades. Nearly 150,000 sandbags have been distributed.

”The flooding has not receded and we are seeing rain today and we expect to see rain later in the week as well,” Reeves said.

Chris Olson, Director of DeSoto County Emergency Services and leader of the task force, said the crew is prepared to help with whatever challenge is presented. The task force is made up of firefighters from departments across northern Mississippi.

“They are kind of accustomed to working in high stress environments,” Olson said.

Reeves said there were four rescues on Saturday and Olson said the biggest challenge is always making sure no one is left behind.

”The biggest challenge is just that people are not getting out of the areas that are flooding,” Olson said. ”It’s really just getting in there to get to them and their pets and get themselves out of that flooded area.”

Olson said the crew is expected to stay in Jackson until Tuesday or when the heavy rain stops and the flooding is under control.

“Always try to pray that they have a safe environment to work in but they have their training and have skills to provide them safety so they can perform their jobs correctly,” Olson said.

