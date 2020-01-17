150 new American citizens take the Oath of Allegiance at naturalization ceremonies Friday in Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – 150 people became America’s newest citizens Friday at two special ceremonies at the Benjamin Hooks Central Library.

75 people took the oath at each naturalization ceremony. They hailed from 32 countries.

150 immigrants from 33 countries celebrate their newly acquired U.S. citizenship today in honor of MLK Day. Also important to note that Shelby County Election Commission on hand and all individuals, after becoming naturalized, are eligible to register to vote today. #democracy pic.twitter.com/FzxfO4a53m — Local 24 News (@LocalMemphis) January 17, 2020

Greater Memphis Chamber CEO Beverly Robertson spoke at the morning ceremony, and Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland spoke at the afternoon ceremony.

U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services oversees lawful immigration to the United States. USCIS says it naturalized about 834,000 people in 2019, an 11-year high in new oaths of citizenship.