2020 Census kickoff event attended by leaders in Memphis and Shelby County, participation means big bucks for communities

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) — The U.S. Census happens every 10 years, and officials have set up shop for the 2020 count with a new office headquartered in Downtown Memphis.

This year local leaders are urging Shelby County residents to ditch any fear around giving up information and participate in the Census for the good of the community. You might not remember a push like this encouraging full Census participation, but local leaders says it’s a serious matter. They have partnered with Census officials and community organizations in hopes of easing fears and distrust of the federal government in this current political climate all to make sure you count.

As Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland put it, we are in competition with other communities for valuable federal funds.

In his words, if you don’t respond that funding will be awarded to another community that does.

“It’s almost like a campaign. We’re going to be out there all over the place. The Census Bureau is hiring over a thousand people in this area making $22 an hour, so there’s going to be a big effort to reach out to people,” said Strickland.

One of the big messages we heard was that you should feel free to answer the Census without worry your personal information will be turned over to another government agency or any agency for that matter. Confidential information can’t be released for 72 years according to Census officials.

Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris says that funding could very well aid his fight to fund MATA.

“We know that large segments of this community are vulnerable, that are hopeful, but have lower incomes and really can’t afford a vehicle. This census data will provide the facts to make the case that we should invest in transit and that local government should get involved and also local government,” said Harris.

Officials aren’t saying how the Census has fared in Shelby County in past years, but they are encouraging everybody to participate.

More than 50 languages will be used to respond online with even more by phone and you can respond by mail.