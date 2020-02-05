2020 Memphis in May Fine Arts Poster highlighting honored country Ghana unveiled

MEMPHIS, Tenn (localmemphis.com) — Tuesday the world got the first look at the 2020 Memphis in May Fine Arts Poster. The piece, created by local artist Carl Moore, will hang in the embassy of the honored country of Ghana and will be seen around the world.The artwork is stunning in its simplicity.

Moore says he designed it that way to clearly capture the color and beauty of the African country of Ghana.

“I would like to present the 2020 Memphis in May International Festival original artwork saluting the country of Ghana,” said Moore.

This was a tremendous honor for Moore, who lives here in Memphis, but is from Canton, Mississippi right outside of Jackson and his work has taken him all over the world.

An accomplished artist who studied at the Art Institute of Chicago and Memphis College of Art says, like all his other works, this one stands on its own merits.

“I think with most artists you find they go from one painting to another. So, that’s sort of the part of it that I love that this is a successful piece of work,” said Moore.

The white castle, the arch, and the flower shown in the artwork are all proud symbols of the honored country along the Cote d’ Ivore resonating with the strong Memphis Ghanaian community like A.J. Akoto.

“The national flag is there. The colors are right. I mean, he did a great job. He did great research, he did a great job,” said Akoto.