5 shot while racing cars

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- Five people were shot while street racing in Southwest Memphis.

Memphis Police say the shooting happened around 6:20 p.m. Saturday in the 2800 block of Riverport Road.

A witness told police they were racing vehicles when someone started firing shots.

The witness didn’t know the people who opened fire. Five victims were taken to Regional One by a private vehicle in critical condition.

If you have any information on this case, you asked to call Crimestoppers at 901-528-CASH.