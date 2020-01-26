91 people who have served time in prison successfully transition back into society

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- Nearly 100 people who served time in prison graduated into a ‘second chance of life’ opportunity this weekend.

The Shelby County Office of Re-Entry Program ceremony was held Saturday at the Little Theater on LeMoyne-Owen College campus in South Memphis.

Officials say the program, which is called Focus, is designed to help people transition back into society after spending time in jail. 91 students completed the program, which gives them job training and essential resources to get back to work.

“These 91 students went through the 14-week program. Of that 91, 65 of them are either working or enrolled in a vocational college,” said Harold Collins, Executive Director for Shelby County Office of Re-Entry.

Chris Winton, Vice President of Human Resources for FedEx, gave the graduation keynote address.