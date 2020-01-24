Abortion bill means court battle, costing taxpayers money, says Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Local 24 News political analyst and commentator Otis Sanford shares his point of view on Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee’s push to ban some abortions.

Last year, Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee invested plenty of political capital in a successful effort to pass a school voucher bill. This year, he is going all in on legislation to effectively outlaw abortions in the state.

The bill is not even drafted yet. But Lee went before the news media Thursday to champion a ban on abortions once a fetal heart is detected, which is usually at about six weeks. The Governor was surrounded a stage full of Republican lawmakers, almost all of them men. And some them readily acknowledged they hope the bill will mean an end to Roe vs. Wade.

Lee even said he’s prepared to defend the bill all the way to the U.S. Supreme Court if necessary. And it will be. Because you can bet that when the bill is passed and signed into law, abortion rights groups will go to court, challenging it as unconstitutional.

Lower courts have already struck down fetal heartbeat bills elsewhere. And Tennessee’s attorney general last year called the idea constitutionally suspect. Nevertheless, it passed in the House. But Lt. Gov. Randy McNally opted not to bring it before the Senate. This year, McNally is on board.

With Governor Lee leading the way, the heartbeat bill is expected to easily pass in this supermajority Republican legislature. Then, the court battle will begin, which means your tax dollars at work. And that’s my point of view.