After FBI raid involving business and home of State Sen. Katrina Robinson, questions of accountability arise

SHELBY CO., Tenn. (localmemphis.com) - Monday night, it looks like commissioners found a way to buy those new voting machines without a referendum before the November election.

Two weeks ago, commissioners were blind-sided to learn the purchase first required a public vote, but Monday's meeting they approved $5 million from a different funding source. It's still not clear what kind of voting machines will be purchased.Some want paper ballots and others a computer touchscreen.