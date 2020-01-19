All Things General Hospital fan celebration continues at Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- Saturday, the cast of ABC’s General Hospital visited the Bluff City to kick off their three day celebration of All Things General Hospital at Graceland.

The show’s entire cast took pictures, answered fan questions and took a tour of the mansion.

Enthusiasts got a chance to enjoy screenings of classic episodes, blooper reels and never-before-seen content.

“When I get to meet someone who watches the show and they invest an hour of their day every day in you it’s super,” said Actress Sofia Mattsson. “It’s an honor that someone watches the show and that they enjoy it means the world to me.”

The General Hospital fan celebration guests will also get complimentary tickets to the new Graceland Exhibition Center featuring a variety of one-of-a-kind traveling museum exhibits and collections.

Weekend passes for the event start at $100 dollars. The events will run through Monday at 4pm.