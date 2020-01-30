Amazon’s new facility shows Memphis is going in a positive direction, says Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Local 24 News political analyst and commentator Otis Sanford shares his point of view on the new Amazon facility in Raleigh.

It seems like eons ago when Memphis leaders were literally begging for Amazon to put its coveted second headquarters in the Bluff City. It was actually just over 14 months ago when the big prize was awarded to Northern Virginia, not far from the nation’s capital.

But Memphis and the Mid-South has not been left out as Amazon continues to become an economic juggernaut. And this week, the internet retail giant broke ground on a fulfillment center in Raleigh – that if all goes well, could be up and running before year’s end.

The announcement is full of positive economic news for Memphis. One, the new center will create 1,000 full time jobs. Two, those workers will be paid a minimum of $15 an hour. And three, no local tax breaks are involved in building the $200 million facility – although Amazon will receive incentives from state government for the project. The new facility will also be teeming with robots that will do much of the heavy lifting – which is a sign of the times for high technology in the workplace.

The question is, with unemployment currently at a 50-year low, will there be enough workers to fill those 1,000 jobs? Let’s hope so. Because despite the occasional discouraging economic news about Memphis, this city is indeed going in a positive direction. And Amazon’s expanding presence provides ample proof. And that’s my point of view.