An organization rewards a St. Jude family with monthly mortgage payment

GERMANTOWN, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- Valentine’s Day has come and gone but for one St. Jude family this token of love was given as a surprise on Saturday.

St. Jude patient Will Stevens and his family of Germantown, TN were surprised with a check equaling one month’s worth of mortgage to spend as they wish.

Stevens is battling Medulloblastoma, a cancerous type of brain tumor for the second time.

His mother spoke with Local 24 News explaining what this surprise and community support meant to the family.

“A chance to ease the burden and be able to do something fun together as a family.”

Will’s teacher at Farmington Elementary secretly nominated his family for this payment through an organization called Join Our Flock.

Join Our Flock gives out these payments to families facing cancer and is completely run by donations.