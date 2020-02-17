Animals rescued from a suspected MS puppy mill are improving, preparing for adoption

TATE COUNTY, Miss. (localmemphis.com) – Two weeks after Tate County, MS authorities raided a suspected puppy mill, the care and hope continues for the more than 170 animals treated across the Mid-South.

Following a search warrant February 3rd, the puppies were found outside a Coldwater, MS home – about 30 miles south of Memphis – stacked in kennels and covered in filth.

At Sunny Meadows animal rescue in Memphis, which helped rescue the puppies, the director is hopeful the puppies can begin to be adopted in a few weeks. It’s a significant step, as those puppies recover with constant care and prepare for their new life in a new home.

Things were much different Monday for those puppies at Sunny Meadows compared to two weeks ago, when volunteers were called in to what authorities described as a puppy mill in Tate County, MS.

“They are happy, wagging their tails, I think they’ve seen what love is,” Amy Goad, the director of Sunny Meadows, said.

Goad updated Local 24 News Monday at Sunny Meadows, where more than 50 of the 176 puppies are staying right now.

“Every single of these dogs needed nail trims. A lot of them need to be groomed, they were so matted they couldn’t move,” Goad said.

She said now the puppies are clean and being treated by Mid-South veterinarians. In a few weeks, Sunny Meadows and the Tunica Humane Society will open up adoption applications for the roughly 110 available animals. Goad said 60 or so other puppies already went to other rescue agencies across the country.

“Just doing things that dogs should be doing, but it will mean a lot of us,” Goad said.

The homeowner of the suspected puppy mill hasn’t been charged, but Tate County Sheriff Brad Lance expects charges will be presented by the district attorney to an upcoming grand jury.