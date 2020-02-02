Arkansas authorities search for bank robbery suspect

EARLE, Ark. (localmemphis.com)- Crittenden County Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $2,000.00 reward for anyone who can identify a bank robber who threatened to use a bomb in Earle, Arkansas.

The incident happened at First National Bank at the corner of Barton and Earle back on January 27th.

Authorities say the man told the teller he had a bomb and wanted her to fill a bag with cash.

The clerk activated the alarm and scared the man who was last seen running west out of the bank.

No money was taken.