Award-winning local filmmaker shares creative process, inspiration

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- An award-winning filmmaker, one of Memphis’ own, is finishing up a documentary on a musician’s first tour.

Kevin Brook shares his storytelling process and what it takes to put it all on film.

“I’m always people watching,” said the Memphis native and University of Memphis graduate. “I’m always taking notes, just of all the dialogue I hear all the time.”

For Brooks, the creative spark that moves from paper to film can be found all around.

“A lot of my stories are the anxieties, the insecurities, the things that I’m going through in life,” Brooks shared. “I just put that down on paper and people will relate to it.”

He was accepted as a Sundance Ignite Fellow, a mentorship program for upcoming filmmakers, in 2016.

At the Sundance Film Festival that same year is where he met some famous faces.

“I was star struck. The Michael B. Jordan,” Brooks recounted. “He’s such a great actor. I always joke with people we’re the same height. I could have been in Black Panther. I just need to work out a little bit more.”

Brooks now has Memphis Film Prizes and Indie Memphis Film Awards under his belt.

“I would love to inspire people in Memphis to be like you if you want to do something you can do it, it’s possible. I do want to expand on my audience and make bigger movies.”

His current project, “A Deep Water Sound” – documents a 10-city trip with Memphis musician Talibah Safiyah, embarking on her first tour.

“It was a very intimate setting and you had these crowd members come into these different houses, different mansions and see her perform. It was just a different experience I haven’t seen from many artists.”

“Music really influences how I write and how I make different stories, create different stories,” said Brooks.

Brooks says the project which connected most with audiences, is “Bonfire,” centered around unrequited love.

“Being able to make that film at a tough time for me when I was going through that same struggle, A lot of people reached out and said I’m going through the same thing,” he said.

His best advice?

“Enjoy the craft, stick to telling stories that’s going to heal others and just do what you love,” said Brooks.