Bartlett church mentors young men during Super Bowl Party

BARTLETT, Tenn. (localmemphis.com)- A Bartlett church dedicated their Sunday afternoon to football and fellowship.

Members of the Oak Grove Missionary Baptist in Bartlett wore their favorite NFL jerseys during service in honor of the Super Bowl LIV. They also donated cans of soup to the Mid-South food banks.

The church also hosted a watch party for young men without fathers at the church gymnasium.

“It’s all our responsibility to not only involve ourselves but invest ourselves in children and that’s what we try to do because if dad is not there we don’t want that child to miss out.” said Donald Johnson, Pastor of Oak Grove Missionary Baptist Church.

