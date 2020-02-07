MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The Best in Black Awards presented by the New Tri-State Defender brought a crowd out in the cold to the Grand Central Hotel in Downtown Memphis Thursday night.

The honors started 8 years ago by the late Bernal Smith who passed in 2017. His legacy is carried on through the Best in Black Awards, which celebrates African American owned businesses and encourages current and aspiring black leaders.

Thousands of nominations are submitted by readers of the New Tri-State Defender. This year’s theme is ‘Stepping Up” as it relates to increasing or advancing production.

Brianna Alexis Smith is Bernal’s daughter and expressed her family’s joy in helping produce the awards.

“It means so much to me and my family of course. Just to be here and his legacy continues after his passing. I’m just excited to be here with all these professionals and like minded people,” said Smith.

Local 24 News Anchor Katina Rankin was first runner-up in the category for best local news personality after only being here for five years.

Some 44 awards were given out Thursday night during the ceremony.