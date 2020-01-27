Better Business Bureau warns to watch out for Census Bureau scams

The U.S. Census Bureau is looking to hire 500,000 people for 2020. (NEXSTAR)

The U.S. Census Bureau is recruiting to fill thousands of temporary positions, but the Better Business Bureau says to beware of scams.

Scammers are posting about open census jobs on the web and social media, then asking to be paid fees for applications or training. That’s a dead giveaway that this is a scam. Federal agencies never charge application fees.

The Census Bureau will also not charge you for training or ask you to buy any equipment you may need.

Scammers may ask for you to provide your personal and banking information to run a credit check or set up direct deposit.

Sometimes they overpay victims with a fake check and then ask them to wire back the difference. These are all ways to get illegal access to your bank account.

The Better Business Bureau is an important resource to help avoid employment scams. If you are interested in getting legitimate work with the U.S. Census Bureau, click here.