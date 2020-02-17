Bill that would make Bible official TN state book trivializes the Bible, says Otis Sanford

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Local 24 News political analyst and commentator Otis Sanford shares his point of view on a bill that would name the Bible the official state book of Tennessee.

Once again, political pandering is on full display in the Tennessee legislature. And to no surprise, it involves religion. A couple of Republican lawmakers have introduced a bill to designate the Holy Bible as the official state book. And if you’re thinking, we’ve been down this road before, you’re right.

The legislature passed a similar bill in 2016. But former Governor Bill Haslam wisely vetoed it. And for good reason. It’s clearly unconstitutional.

And yet, here we are again four years later with the same bill. You have to wonder if these legislators have ever read the First Amendment to the Constitution. If they have, they would know it forbids government from establishing laws respecting a particular religion – or preventing anyone from practicing the religion of their choice.

But let’s be honest. This is not really about religion at all. It’s about politics. And specifically, election year politics. Both sponsors of this year’s Bible bill are up for reelection this year. And what better way to shore up their conservative support than to be seen fighting to make the Good Book the official state book.

But aside from running afoul of the First Amendment, this bill trivializes the Bible. Should it become law, it will certainly be challenged in court. So let’s stop this pandering in its tracks. Lawmakers should abandon the Bible bill. And start doing what the Bible says. And that’s my point of view.