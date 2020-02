A man identified as Sonny Webber, right, father of Brandon Webber who was reportedly shot by U.S. Marshals earlier in the evening, joins a standoff as protesters take to the streets of the Frayser community in anger against the shooting, Wednesday, June 12, 2019, in Memphis, Tenn. (Jim Weber/Daily Memphian via AP)

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – A man killed by U.S. Marshals in Frayser last summer that led to unrest was shot 16 times, including twice in the head.

According to a medical examiner’s report by the West Tennessee Regional Forensic Center, the cause of death for Brandon Webber was multiple gunshot wounds.

The 20-year-old was shot and killed as U.S. Marshals attempted to take him into custody in the 2700 block of Durham Avenue June 12, 2019.