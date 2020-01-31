Carbon monoxide risks again a topic after possible carbon monoxide scare, negative tests at SCS school

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Fire investigators are reminding the public to know the risk of carbon monoxide poisoning. This, after a carbon monoxide scare Thursday evacuated more than a thousand students at a Shelby County school: Kate Bond Middle.

A Memphis Fire Department spokesperson said Kate Bond middle students did not test positive for carbon monoxide, but SCS closed the school Friday for more air quality checks.

“They were all scared, they didn’t really know what was going on,” Kate Bond Middle parent Shannon Morales said.

Friday, Morales recapped the tense moments Thursday afternoon after a possible carbon monoxide scare forced 1100 middle school students to evacuate to Kate Bond Elementary next door.

“The principals, the teachers, all the staff, they handed it really great, they did really good getting them out,” Morales said.

Four students went to the hospital after complaining of nausea and dizziness, both symptoms of possible carbon monoxide exposure.

“Erring on the side of caution is always a good thing,” Brent Perkins with the Shelby County Fire Department said.

While first responders said tests did not find traces of carbon monoxide in the school, Perkins said staff properly handled the situation.

“They are to be taken very seriously, never underestimate what that gas is capable of doing,” Perkins said.

Carbon monoxide is an odorless and colorless gas, which makes having proper detectors so important.

“Most CO detectors should be mounted down low in the floor, as that gas is typically heavier and will generally sink,” Perkins said.

Those risks turned tragic in February 2018, when three people, including a four-year-old boy, died inside a Northaven home. Authorities said a generator in the garage was used to power the home and the fumes became deadly.

“That does remind everyone: use caution, don’t heat your homes with your ovens, check your gas appliances,” Perkins said.

As of Friday afternoon, crews were still trying to pinpoint what exactly made the Kate Bond Middle School students sick Thursday.

A Shelby County Schools spokesperson said testing will continue through Saturday as an extra precaution.