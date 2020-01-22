Caught on camera: bus carrying students engulfed in flames in Mississippi

Some University of Alabama students’ trip to New Orleans had some scary moments on Sunday. Their charter bus caught fire on Interstate 59 on the way back from New Orleans.

First responders said the bus driver ran over an object in the road, which caused the bus to catch fire. The bus driver pulled over and was able to evacuate the students before the bus became engulfed in flames.

No one was injured.

The bus was near Moselle, Mississippi, when the fire happened Sunday afternoon. The Moselle Fire Department and the Mississippi Highway Patrol are investigating.