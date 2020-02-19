Check out this training video from Memphis Fire Special Operations Rescue Team

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The Memphis Fire Special Operations Rescue Team trains to make sure they are prepared for unusual situations.

Check out this drone video of some special training over the weekend, which they posted to Facebook. The post says: “We did a little rescue training over the weekend. The scenario was a vehicle over a ravine, tangled in and suspended by guy wires. The ravine was too deep to lower the victims or rescue from below. The driver was pinned by the steering column, and the passenger was supported by the roof. We had one of our drone pilots stop by and put this highlight together.”