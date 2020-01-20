10-year-old shot in Orange Mound has died

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Memphis Police are searching for a suspect after a child was shot and killed in Orange Mound.

According to investigators a 10-year-old boy was in front of a home in the 700 block of Josephine when he was shot just after 6:00 p.m. Sunday.

Medics transported the child to LeBonheur Children Hospital in critical condition, where he later died.

Memphis Police believe the suspect is a male, last seen driving a white car, possibly a Nissan with a black front bumper and tinted windows.

If you have any information on this shooting you are asked to call police at, 901-545-CASH.