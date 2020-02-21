City Hall is falling down, falling down, falling down. No, really, it is.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – There are buildings in Europe that have stood the test of time for centuries.

Memphis City Hall is a little more than 50-years-old, and it’s got troubles.

Last year we talked about how pieces of the marble siding were falling, coming right off the sides of the building. It could cost as more than $10 million to fix this.

According to Memphis Mayor Jim Strickland, “We’re pricing out how much it would be to replace the siding, and that in part is the reason for some of the flooding.”

Yes. He said flooding.

City Hall has had troubles with water for decades.

Remember the fountains that once flowed next to Main Street? They have been shut down for a couple of years because they leak water into the basement of City Hall.

Soon a new hotel will go up on this location – a fancy one – and nobody wants visitors to see a beat-up Memphis City Hall.

“The deferred maintenance on city hall is crazy high,” says Mayor Strickland. “People would rather spend money, my predecessors would rather spend money in the community. So as a result, City Hall has taken a beating.”

City Halls are symbols for the community. The main municipal building is supposed to look good, to give people a good impression.

This one looks like a wrestler that went a few too many rounds with Jerry “The King” Lawler.

Just look at the nailed-shut entrance to the Memphis City Council Chambers. Council is supposed to have their meetings in that room, along with several other agencies.

It was a beautiful place in 1968, when the then state of the art Chambers opened, bathed in natural light.

“You know those skylights?” Mayor Strickland asks. “They’ve just worn out over time. Literally, water leaks in there. They have to put buckets out to hold the water. So I think for six months or so, they’ll (city council) be out of there.”