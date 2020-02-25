City of Memphis pothole repair demand down so far this year

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The pothole problem in Memphis is something we’ve told you about for months, but we’ve learned it’s been a much smoother winter repair season.

City of Memphis public works crews filled 1/3 fewer total potholes compared to this time last year, in the peak season for repairs.

Thanks to the Memphis City Council approving the largest paving budget in history last year, those with public works said far fewer potholes are popping up on freshly repaved stretches, like on Perkins Road near Sam Cooper Boulevard.

While there are improvements, Memphis drivers said plenty of bumpy spots remain.

“Ain’t nobody immune, it’s all over the city,” Henry Burns said. “It’s real bumpy, it’s like a roller coaster ride,” Cheryl Booker added.

Whether it’s rolling over the bumps or swerving to avoid them, Memphis drivers said the pothole struggle is a real one in their everyday commutes.

Despite those concerns, 2020 pothole repairs are substantially down.

Data Tuesday from the city of Memphis showed crews filled more than 10,200 potholes since January 1st, compared to around 16,000 this time last year.

“Weather has been the biggest contributor to that. We haven’t had any snow or ice this year of any significance, and that’s one of the biggest causes of potholes,” City of Memphis Public Works Director Robert Knecht said.

Aside from the temperatures, Knecht said a bump in the city’s repaving budget is paying off.

“Our increase in paving budget means more roads paved and better road conditions overall – and roads that have been repaved are less likely to form potholes,” Knecht said.

Knecht reminds people to call 311 to report potholes in the city of Memphis, so they can be filled faster.

“85% of that wasn’t called in. That means that only about 15% of those were calls from citizens of where a pothole is. The rest of it is just our crews looking for potholes, driving around, locating, and filling them,” Knecht said.

City of Memphis crews typically fill 55,000 potholes a year and between 300 and 500 a day, depending on demand.

The city is responsible for 6800 lane miles, but not state highways like I-40 or TN-14.

For more information on pothole repairs or how to make a claim on your car if you hit a pothole, CLICK HERE.