City of Memphis proposes making six streets safer by removing lanes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – The city of Memphis is looking for public feedback on proposed changes for six roadways, in an effort to make them safer.

The proposed changes include removing lanes, adding turning lanes and – in some cases – bike lanes. The city says it’s all an effort to slow down traffic in those areas and make them safer.

The city is proposing changes to the following streets:

Coleman Road (Yale Rd. to Stage Rd.)

Kansas Street (1 st St. to the I-55 Overpass)

St. to the I-55 Overpass) Knight Arnold Road (Ashwood Rd. to Goodlett Rd.)

Mendenhall Road (McCrory Ave. to Summer Ave.)

Scheibler Road (Yale Rd. to Olds Ave.)

Whitney Road (Millington Rd. to Watkins St.

An open house to learn more will be held Thursday night at the Benjamin Hooks Central Library from 6:00 p.m. to 7:00 p.m. Feedback can also be provided through an online survey until February 9th.

A link to the survey and renderings of the proposed changes can be found HERE.