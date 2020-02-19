City Watch Alert issued for 10-year-old taken by non-custodial father, headed for Seattle

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a missing 10-year-old they say was taken by his non-custodial father, who are believed to be headed to Seattle, Washington.

10-year-old Phillip Stephen White III goes by Trey. Police say Trey was taken by 38-year-old Phillip Stephen White II between 5:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m. Tuesday from the 4700 block of Owen. Investigators tell Local 24 News the two are believed to already have flown out of Memphis, headed to Washington state.







Trey is 4’ tall and 83 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. A description of what he was last seen wearing is not available.

Phillip Stephen White II

His father is 6’3” tall and 410 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes. He possibly has a beard and may be wearing glasses.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.