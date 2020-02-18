City Watch Alert issued for dementia patient missing since being released from hospital in January

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a man who they say has been missing since he was released from a local hospital in January.

Max Nash was last seen January 15, 2020 when he was released from Regional One Hospital in the 900 block of Court Avenue. Investigators say Nash has been diagnosed with dementia. His home is in the Castalia Heights area.

Nash is 5’10” tall and 205 pounds with blonde hair. He is possibly wearing glasses. There is no information on what he was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information on Max Nash’s whereabouts is asked to call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.