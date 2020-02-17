City Watch Alert issued for man missing since Valentine’s night

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a missing man who was last seen Valentine’s night.

Investigators say 51-year-old Lamon Jefferies was last seen leaving the home he shares with his girlfriend in the 300 block of Arbor Hallow Circle about 10:00 p.m. Friday. Police say Jefferies was reported to be intoxicated and is not current on prescribed medicine for mental disorders.

Investigators say Jefferies was in a gray 2008 Chrysler 300 with Tennessee license plate W19-07D.

Jefferies is 6’1” tall and 270 pounds.

Anyone with information on Lamon Jefferies whereabouts is asked to call Memphis Police.