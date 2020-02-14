City Watch Alert canceled for missing 13-year-old boy

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – UPDATE 9:15 p.m.: The city watch alert has been canceled. The boy has been located.

———————————

Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a 13-year-old boy who was last at the MATA bus terminal downtown Thursday afternoon.

Police say Ladareious Evans was last seen about 4:45 p.m. Thursday at the MATA terminal in the 400 block of North Main Street.

Evans is 5’7” tall and 130 pounds, with brown eyes and black hair with a small twist. He was wearing a Blue and Gold Nautica jacket with a dark blue hoodie underneath, a navy blue KIPP school sweater, khaki pants, and gray Nike tennis shoes.

Anyone with information on where Ladareious Evans can be found, please call Memphis Police Department at 901-545-2677.