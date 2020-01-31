City Watch Alert canceled for missing 14-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – UPDATE 11:45 a.m. – The City Watch Alert has been canceled. The girl has been located.

———————————–

Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Police say Arayia Sumlin was last seen about 9:30 p.m. Thursday in the 3400 block of Wingood Circle. They say she is considered an endangered runaway.

Arayia is 5’5” tall and about 145 pounds. She was wearing a white shirt, blue jacket with pink hearts, black yoga pants, and black Nike slide shoes. She has long black/brown braided hair.

Anyone who knows her whereabouts is asked to call Memphis Police.