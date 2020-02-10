City Watch Alert canceled for missing 22-year-old Memphis man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – UPDATE 2:35 p.m.: The City Watch Alert has been canceled. He has been found.

————————————-

Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a missing 22-year-old man.

Police say Daniel Fuller was last seen Sunday when he walked away from his home in the 2900 block of Allshore.

Daniel is 5’7” tall and 140 pounds. He was wearing a black shirt, black & burgundy pajama pants, and white & black Jordan sneakers.

Anyone with information is asked to call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.