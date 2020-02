MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Memphis Police have issued a City Watch Alert for a missing 50-year-old man.

Police say 50-year-old Ernest Stigger was last seen leaving his home in the 1300 block of Gaither. Investigators say Stigger suffers from physical disorders and may be in distress.

He is 5’8” tall and 240 pounds with short brown hair. He was wearing a blue jacket.

Anyone with information is asked to call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.