City Watch Alert canceled for missing girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – UPDATE 2:00 p.m. – Police have canceled the City Watch Alert, saying the 14-year-old has been found.

———————————–

10:55 a.m. – Memphis Police canceled a City Watch Alert for a missing 14-year-old girl.

Few details have been released, but investigators say Kalilah Lawson’s father reported her missing about 6:30 a.m. Monday. The father told police she may be in danger, but police have not said why.

Lawson was wearing a long sleeve black shirt, blue jeans, and was barefoot when she was last seen at her home in the 2100 block of Cassie Avenue.

Anyone with information is asked to call Memphis Police.