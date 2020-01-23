City Watch Alert canceled for two boys who never came home from school Wednesday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – UPDATE: 4:20 p.m. The City Watch Alert has been canceled. We are told the boys returned home safely. Further details have not been released.

———————————-

A City Watch Alert has been issued for two children who police say never came home from school Wednesday.

Investigators say 12-year-old Ashtin Marshall and 13-year-old Cleveon Marshall were last seen Wednesday morning when they left for school from the 3600 block of Timberland Dr. They say the boys were marked present at school, but never returned home after.

Ashtin Marshall is 5’3” tall and was wearing black shirt and pants, a red pullover, and red and blue Jordan tennis shoes.

Cleveon Marshall is 5’4” tall and was wearing a black shirt and khaki pants.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.