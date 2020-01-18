City Watch Mid-South Alert cancelled for missing 12-year-old boy

UPDATE: The City Watch Mid-South Alert has been cancelled. Authorities say 12-year-old Tavier Bell has been found safe on Saturday.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – A City Watch Mid-South Alert has been issued Friday night for a missing 12-year-old boy.

According to Memphis Police, Tavier Bell was last seen at 6pm Friday in the 900 block of Oakmont. The 12-year-old African American boy has curly hair and was last seen wearing a lime green/gray Adidas jacket, black jeans, and black shoes.

If you have information on where Tavier is, call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.