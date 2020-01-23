City Watch Mid-South Alert canceled for Memphis man

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – UPDATE: 2/9/20 – The City Watch Alert for Toran Dixon has been canceled. Police have not released any other information.

1/22/2020 – A City Watch Mid-South Alert has been issued for a missing Memphis man.

According to Memphis Police, Toran Dixon, 43, was last seen in the 2700 block of Ketchum Road Wednesday afternoon. He has not been seen or heard from since.

Police describe him as African American, medium complexion, with brown eyes, short black dread, 5’10”, 140 pounds. He was wearing a tan sweater, black shirt, tan pants, and black shoes.

If you know where Dixon is or have information that could help find him, call Memphis Police at 901-545-2677.