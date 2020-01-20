Classes canceled Tuesday for Rozelle Elementary after fire in kitchen

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (localmemphis.com) – Rozelle Elementary will be closed Tuesday, January 21st, after a fire in the kitchen at the school.

Shelby County Schools says the fire caused extensive damage and led to flooding in the school’s cafeteria. The cause is under investigation.

SCS says classes are canceled Tuesday “out of an abundance of caution.”

SCS officials say the preliminary plan when students return is to have the SCS nutrition team deliver meals to the schools, and students will eat in their classrooms.